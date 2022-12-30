India to require negative Covid test from Thai visitors

Beginning January 1, Thai tourists visiting India will be required to produce a negative Covid-19 test result.

According to Mansukh Mandaviya, India’s health minister, this is being done in light of the evolving Covid-19 situation around the world, particularly in certain countries. The test is required to be completed and uploaded to the government’s Air Suvidha website within 72 hours of travel to India.

Mandaviya stated that the new Covid test requirement would be in addition to the random tests currently performed on 2% of all international passengers arriving in India.







India has also joined the United States, Japan, Italy, and Taiwan in requiring Covid tests among visitors from China, following the lifting of Beijing’s strict “zero-Covid” rules.

Top European Union health officials convened a meeting on Thursday (Dec 29) to coordinate plans to respond to China’s decision to lift its “Zero-Covid” policy amid a new wave of infections in the country. (NNT)























