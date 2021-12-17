Improved trail project launched in KhaoYai National Park to mark 90 years of Thai-Swiss relations

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is commemorating 90 years of Thai-Swiss cooperation by launching a project to develop natural hiking paths in KhaoYai National Park in NakhonRatchasima province.







Ambassador of Switzerland to Thailand H.E. Mrs. Helene BudligerArtieda and ministry officials presided over the opening of the Swiss-Thai Friendship Trail in KhaoYai National Park. The improved route will offer information for visitors looking to learn about the park’s varied habitats and numerous species, the highlights of which are presented in an exhibit at the Nong Pak Chi observation tower.



The trail was developed with support from a number of Swiss companies, including Nestle (Thai) Ltd and the Dow Thailand group.

The Swiss Ambassador to Thailand stated that KhaoYai National Park has been designated as a “sister park” to the Jungfrau Aletsch glacier in Switzerland in order to improve information and resource cooperation between Thai and Swiss national park officials. She said KhaoYai National Park was selected to mark the Thai-Swiss relations because of its wildlife diversity that encourages exploration and hiking, which is an activity that people love to do in Switzerland.







Swiss-Thai relations were formalized in 1931 with the signing of a Treaty of Friendship and Commerce. However, records suggest that both sides already have local connections when Swiss missionaries visited the Kingdom of Siam as early as the 17th century.(NNT)



























