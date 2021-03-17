Impounded drug-related cats set for auction in Thailand

The secretary-general of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) suggested a relative of a drug suspect place a guarantee to retrieve six cats that were impounded in a drug case before they are auctioned off.



The six expensive cats of foreign breeds were among 120-million-baht assets impounded when narcotic suppression police busted a drug racket known as Kook Rayong.

Wichai Chaimongkol, the secretary-general, said any pets impounded in relation to a drug case would be auctioned off like any other drug-related assets.







Pending a process to verify if such animals were drug-related assets, relatives of a drug suspect can place legally earned money as a guarantee to have the custody of the animals, he said.

The ONCB secretary-general also said officials of the Department of Livestock Development already examined the cats and found them in normal conditions.

If the drug suspect’s relatives cannot afford the guarantee, all the cats will be auctioned off as a single set, not individually, Mr Wichai said. (TNA)













































