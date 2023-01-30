Important information for passengers arriving in Thailand from mainland China and India

Passengers arriving in Thailand on international flights from mainland China and India are asked to please read and respectfully abide by the Standard Operating Procedures, as follows:

Before Boarding

It’s important to remember that incoming international travellers from countries requiring negative RT-PCR test results before departing from Thailand must have health insurance covering at least US$10,000 for COVID-19 treatment and medical expenses for the duration of their stay in Thailand plus an additional 7 days.

Communicable Disease Control Officers conduct random checks for proof of health insurance. If a traveler does not have the required insurance, he/she can purchase this online before immigration.







Please understand that it is compulsory for all airlines to strictly follow and comply with the related regulations and guidelines; for example, asking passengers to wear a mask at all times except during meals or emergency situations.

Any passenger showing symptoms of COVID-19 on arrival at the airport will be recommended to have a COVID-19 test. For any enquiries regarding this, please contact the DDC Hotline 1422 or visit https://ddc.moph.go.th/index.php for more information.

*The following are exempted from the health insurance requirement:

– Holder of a Thai passport

– Transit or transfer passengers

– Those with business arrangements, including flight crews, and students with a letter from their host or other form of insurance to cover such needs

– Holder of an Official or Diplomatic passport, United Nations Laissez-Passer, and expats with work permit.







On Arrival

All travelers are asked to please practice self-monitoring, and to protect and take care of their health at all times during their stay in Thailand. This includes wearing a mask at all times when visiting public areas or using public transportation, washing hands thoroughly when needed, self-monitoring, and having a COVID-19 test if suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms.

In the case a traveler tests positive for COVID-19 and has no or mild symptoms, he/she will be recommended to avoid public areas or to wear a mask at all times when visiting public areas, and to wash the hands thoroughly if visiting public areas. In the case a traveler has severe symptoms, he/she will be recommended to go to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

*If a traveler tests positive for COVID-19, he/she can go out, travel and explore Thailand once recovering from COVID-19 and returning a negative COVID-19 test result.





If a passenger is departing from Thailand to a country or destination that requires incoming visitors – including their own nationals returning home – to have a negative RT-PCR test result, he/she should protect and take care of their health, and get the required COVID-19 test done. Passengers are recommended to stay at SHA Plus hotels and have testing done at medical facilities which have certified Testing Laboratory Accreditation from the Department of Medical Science (self-payment).

Please note that it is mandatory for airlines and tourism agents to comply with the regulations and guidelines of the destination country to which a passenger is headed.

During Stay

These are the guidelines for hotels when confirming a positive COVID-19 test result from a guest:

If the guest has COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be recommended to go to the nearest hospital for medical treatment as appropriate.

If the guest does not have COVID-19 symptoms, he/she will be asked by the hotel to practice social distancing from others and to wear a double-layered mask at all times. The guest must dine in-room only.

*Hotels should comply with the regulations of the Department of Disease Control. In the case of a guest with COVID-19, the hotel will be required to prepare PPE clothes and red garbage bags, and hotel staff should be fully vaccinated. Room sanitization must be done thoroughly after guest check-out.







These are the guidelines for travel agents when confirming a positive COVID-19 test result from a tourist:

The tourist must be taken to see a doctor. He/she should be informed in advance of the COVID-19 treatment and medical expenses (health insurance and self-payment).

Sanitization of transport must be done thoroughly, after transportation of the guest.

Travel agent staff who have direct contact with a COVID-19 positive tourist should get COVID-19 testing (ATK), and practice social distancing from others, self-monitoring and the D-M-H-T policy.

Kindly note that this information may change without prior notice. (TAT)

































