Immigration police officer at Suvarnabhumi Airport infected with Covid-19

BANGKOK (TNA) An immigration police officer, who works at Suvarnabhumi Airport has contracted Covid-19.





Deputy Chief of Immigration Bureau’s subdivision 2, Pol Col Choengron Rimphadi said the officer was found to have high fever on March 7 during the routine temperature screening after finishing his duty.

He was sent to Lat Krabang Hospital and referred under the Persons Under Investigation (PUI) system to Klang Hospital.

The lab results showed on March 9 that he tested positive to the coronavirus.

However, he has not developed lung infection due to quick treatment after he started showing the symptoms.

The investigation team tracked down people, who had been in direct contact with him and found that his roommate had no symptoms or any signs of infection.

His co-workers have been in self-quarantine at home for 14 days. Immigration areas have been disinfected every 10 minutes and immigration officials wear masks and gloves to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus. Immigration service at the airport serves over 60,000 passengers daily in the past two months. (TNA)











