Illegal Myanmar migrants arrested at Thailand’s border in Kanchanaburi province

About 400 illegal Myanmar migrants were arrested for illegal entry at the border in Kanchanaburi province over the past two days.

At 5.30pm on Oct 25, officials rounded up 71 illegal Myanmar migrants in Sai Yok district. They said they were waiting for transport to their workplaces in Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Saraburi, Chon Buri and Kanchanaburi provinces. They were required to pay 17,000-20,000 baht each to brokers when they arrive at their destinations.







They were charged with illegal immigration and violation to the disease control measures of Kanchanaburi’s communicable disease committee.

They were among 260 illegal Myanmar migrants arrested on Oct 25. On Oct 24 officials also apprehended 120 illegal Myanmar migrants. On both days, the number of arrested illegal migrants in Kanchanaburi reached 380. (TNA)



























