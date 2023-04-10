HTMS Chang to arrive in Thailand on April 27

The Royal Thai Navy (RTN) has confirmed that the HTMS Chang, a Type 071E amphibious transport dock or landing platform dock, is scheduled to arrive in Thailand on April 27, having completed construction and trial runs in China.

Capt Chukiat Thepalai, Chairman of Equipment Inspection for the Navy's Submarine Tenders Procurement committee, recently signed a delivery certificate for the HTMS Chang with Shanghai-based shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua.







According to Royal Thai Navy Chief Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the HTMS Chang – named after the island in Trat province – will be used to assist the HTMS Ang Thong until construction of a S26T submarine is completed, after which it will be used to support the submarine mission.

Adm Choengcha noted that the HTMS Chang will depart Shanghai on April 17 and is scheduled to arrive at Sattahip Naval Base 10 days later. The ship was originally purchased as part of the Navy’s 20-year plan to commission four large amphibious vessels for various operations by 2036.

At 213 meters long and 28 meters wide, the HTMS Chang has a displacement of over 20,000 tonnes and can reach a top speed of 25 knots. (NNT)




















