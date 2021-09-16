Hotel General Manager’s body found on Phi Phi Island

The body of a foreign general manager of a hotel on Phi Phi Island was found in Ao Plew Bay after he had gone missing on Sept 11. Police were investigating the cause of his death.

Florian Hallermann, 56, was found dead between rocks on a dune in Ao Plew about 200 meters from a road of Ban Laem Tong village yesterday evening (Sept 15). Police assumed he had died at least three days ago.







He was last seen alive on the surveillance camera footage at his Zeavola Hotel while carrying a backpack and walking towards a beach.

Police believed Hallermann went on a trek, accidentally fell on rocks and succumbed to his injury.

His body was brought to Muang Krabi district for an autopsy. (TNA)



























