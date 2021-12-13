Hotel bookings in Thailand increase by 40% during long-weekend holidays Dec 10-12

The long-weekend holidays between December 10-12 has generated more than 5 billion baht for the Thai economy.

Spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana revealed that the long weekend holidays between December 10-12 brought in more than 5 billion baht for the tourism industry. Most regions saw more than a 40% increase in hotel bookings. Tourists also expressed confidence in using services from business owners who were given SHA/SHA+ certifications.







The spokesman said a major factor was the government’s hotel subsidy program for domestic travelers that co-pays for rooms to help generate tourism revenue. The We Travel Together program is currently in its third phase and subsidizes 40% of hotel expenses, with a maximum of up to 3,000 baht per room per night. For air travel, the program refunds 40% of the ticket prices, or up to 2,000-3,000 baht under conditions set by each province.



Meanwhile, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is planning to hold discussions on further easing disease control measures, reopening border checkpoints in the south, and guidelines for New Year celebrations. Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said he hopes all sides will follow public health regulations so everyone can have a safe and enjoyable time during the New Year holidays. (NNT)



























