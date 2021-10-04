Hospitals in Thailand will receive equal share of Moderna vaccine in fourth quarter

Hospitals will receive the partial delivery of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna in the fourth quarter of this year and they will equally have 40% of their order.







Announcing the expected delivery, Dr. Chalerm Hanpanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, quoted Zuellig Pharma Co as reporting that 2 million doses of the vaccine would be gradually delivered in the fourth quarter of this year and hospitals would equally receive 40% of their orders.



Zuellig Pharma delayed the delivery for only about 10 days and it would still happen within the fourth quarter which was the original timeframe, Dr. Chalerm said.

Hospitals would have to arrange for vaccination with the people who had booked the vaccine with them, he said.







The people who received the third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine early this month could postpone their Moderna vaccine injection for three months as the Moderna vaccine could last seven months, Dr. Chalerm said. (TNA)



























