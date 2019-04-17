HM the King is concerned about traffic accidents, losses in Songkran holiday

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn expressed his concern about losses happening during the Songkran holiday and the government ordered all agencies to seriously respond to the concern.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondha­patipak said on Sunday that His Majesty the King expressed his concern on losses during the Songkran travel period to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and advised through the prime minister that government officials, police, soldiers and volunteers do their best to facilitate traffic, guarantee safety and follow the road safety campaigns of many provinces that were free of traffic accidents during the period.

“His Majesty the King emphasized that all provinces actively do whatever they can to quickly reduce accidents and losses and if they need any support to enhance their efficiency, they can communicate their demand to the government right away,” Lt Gen Werachon said.

The deputy government spokesman quoted the prime minister as saying that it was the great kindness of His Majesty the King for the advice and all parties would follow it seriously.

The Road Safety Directing Center would take the lead in integrating efforts on road safety in accordance with His Majesty the King’s instruction.