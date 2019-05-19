HM the King grants relief kits to disaster victims in Tak

Bangkok – His Majesty the King has graciously assigned Privy Councillor Admiral Pongthep Nuthep to deliver hundreds of royally bestowed disaster relief kits to storm affected members of the public in Tak province.

Tak province has been hit by heavy storms since February, affecting 547 households in 62 villages located in seven districts. Local administrative organizations have provided initial assistance and repaired many damaged houses.

The Privy Councillor Admiral Pongthep Nuthep visited local families to deliver royally bestowed relief kits to three bedridden patients in Man Rim sub-district this past week, The recipients all expressed their appreciation of His Majesty’s kindness.