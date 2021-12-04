His Majesty to lay foundation stone at King Bhumibol Memorial Park on December 5

The legacy of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej remains in the hearts of the Thai people. A new public park in Bangkok commemorating the royal contributions of His Late Majesty is set to open on 5 December.

Of many great legacies and memories left behind by His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, the royal projects initiated by the late monarch have immensely helped improve the quality of Thai people’s lives. Throughout his reign, about 4,000 royal projects came into existence across the country, even in rural areas, to help promote skills and sustainable occupations for local villagers.







One of the most-known royal projects is the Royal Agricultural Station Ang Khang in Chiang Mai province. It is situated on the highlands of Doi Ang Khang in Fang district. This farming plot was first established in 1969 as the country’s first experimental plantation for temperate plants, as a way to discourage local farmers from opium cultivation.



By providing farmers with adequate knowledge on farming, this royal project has enabled local villagers to change from shifting cultivation to farming on a permanent location, while at the same time suppressing narcotics production and helping conserve watershed forests.







From the skills learned through this project, local farmers these days produce several kinds of fruit, plant, and seed, such as strawberries, Arabica coffee beans, avocado, and passion fruit, all of which they can sell through the royal project.

Thai people still to this day remember these royal contributions of the late King and still honor his legacy through several commemorative events.

Most importantly, it is the royal wishes of Their Majesties the King and Queen to create a dedicated venue for Thai people to learn more about the royal initiatives of His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, and Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother. This said venue is a memorial park in Bangkok.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has graciously granted permission for the memorial park to be constructed on a 44.6-hectare or 279-rai piece of land, where the Royal Turf Club was once located.







On the national holiday celebrating King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s birthday on 5 December, Their Majesties the King and Queen will be laying the foundation stone for the royal statue of King Bhumibol Adulyadej inside the park. The general public is invited to this special occasion.

Those participating in this auspicious event can park their vehicles at the Royal Thai Army Club on Vibhavadi-Rangsit Road, and at the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, from where shuttle buses will be provided.







Shuttle buses will also be available for those traveling by public transport at 8 locations, namely Victory Monument, the Royal Thai Army Club, National Stadium, Sanam Luang, Wongwian Yai, Tha Chang pier, Tha Rakhang pier, and Wat Arun pier.





All shuttles will be dropping off passengers at one of the entry points, either at the Department of Highways or Rajavinit Mathayom School. For safety reasons, all participants are required to take a COVID-19 antigen test provided at the screening site prior to entry. Participants must also carry an identification card, and are encouraged to carry any medicines they may need. (NNT)



























