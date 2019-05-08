His Majesty the King marries Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya, proclaims her Queen

At a ceremony held at Ampornsathan Throne Hall in the Dusit Palace, His Majesty King Maha Vajira­longkorn married Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

An announcement Wednesday, May 1, in the Royal Gazette said that in keeping with royal traditions, HM the King is now legally married to Gen. Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya.

Gen Suthida was also proclaimed Queen Suthida with all the honors and titles of the royal family.

During the ceremony Gen Suthida presented a tray of flowers and joss sticks to HM the King, and in return was bestowed traditional gifts associated with royal power.

The royal couple signed a marriage certificate book, which was also signed by HRH Princess Maha Chari Sirindhorn and Privy Council head Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda as witnesses. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and other senior officials were also in attendance. (AP)