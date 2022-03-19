His Majesty the King bestows bath water for late abbot of WatBowonniwetVihara, Bangkok

His Majesty the King has bestowed bath water for SomdetPhraWannarat, the late abbot of WatBowonniwetVihara.

His Majesty King MahaVajiralongkornPhraVajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen SuthidaBajrasudhabimalalakshana traveled to WatBowonniwetVihara in PhraNakhon district of Bangkok on Thursday to preside over the Buddhist rite. Their Majesties lit incense sticks and candles and presented religious offerings to pay homage to the late abbot, who passed away at the age of 85.



SomdetPhraWannarat, whose pre-ordained name was Jun Prampitak, was born on September 17, 1936, in Muang district in Trat Province. He was ordained as a novice monk after finishing fourth grade at WatKhiriVihara School and was ordained to full monk status in a ceremony presided over by the Supreme Patriarch at WatBowonniwetVihara. The venerable monk later passed the ninth grade of the Pali examination, which is the highest level constituted by the Thai Sangha.







The late abbot was a member of Thailand’s Sangha Supreme Council and director-general of the Mahamakut Royal Academy Foundation, as well as the Acting Patriarch of the Dhammayuttika Order. He was recognized for his contributions to Buddhism and Thai society by both domestic and international institutions. (NNT)

































