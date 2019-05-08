His Majesty King Vajiralongkorn crowned in elaborate ancient royal tradition

A joyous new era begins with elaborate coronation

Bangkok (AP) — His Majesty King Maha Vajira­longkorn was officially crowned Saturday, May 4, in an elaborate centuries-old royal tradition that last happened seven decades ago.

His Majesty has served as king for more than two years since he assumed the throne after the October 2016 death of his revered father, HM King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Earlier, the king wore a simple white robe as he entered a small pavilion where he was bathed with sacred water from several holy rivers and ponds and other water sources in the country. Other water was poured on him from old royal water vessels. The rite, known as the Royal Ablution and Anointment ceremonies, took place amid music from drums, conch shells and other traditional Thai instruments. Outside the palace, artillery was fired in a salute to the monarch.

The Royal Anointment Ceremony completed the consecration rites of his coronation, vesting him as a fully sovereign king.

HM the King changed into gold-embroidered royal vestments, seated on an octagonal throne, with the sides representing the cardinal points of the compass, and a dignitary seated at each point. Each poured holy water over the king’s hand, along with a ninth representing the heavens.

The ceremony ended with the monarch being presented with a nine-tiered white umbrella of state, symbolizing his full consecration.

When the auspicious time arrived, the royal astrologer hit the Gong of Victory, the scribe and the royal augur began inscribing on the Royal Golden Plaques the official title of the King and the King’s Horoscope. At the same moment, the artisan also began to engrave the Royal Seal of State. During the whole period, monks were chanting auspicious prayers, Brahmins were blowing conch shells, while the royal officers of the Thai musical ensemble played their instruments.

In the third, more secular rite, the 200-year-old, 7.3-kilogram (16-pound) heavy crown was handed to the king, known as Rama X, by the chief Brahmin, a Hindu priest who has played a guiding part in the mixed Buddhist-Hindu ceremony as part of the third and final rite of the coronation ceremony, the presentation of royal regalia.

As one of his first acts His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn proclaimed Queen Suthida as Her Majesty the Queen and presented her with the traditional royal regalia.

After the coronation, the king received members of the royal family, the Privy Council and Cabinet, among other senior officials, who will pay their respects.

Later that afternoon he visited the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to announce he is the royal defender of Buddhism.

The day’s events ended with a ceremony of the Assumption of the Royal Residence, a symbolic palace housewarming.