His Majesty King of Thailand extends royal patronage to students who lost their parents

His Majesty King Rama X has extended royal patronage to students who have lost their parents or caretakers to COVID-19.

Deputy government spokeswoman Ratchada Dhnadirek said on Sunday that the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has initially reported 35 children whose parents have died due to COVID-19. The number is expected to increase and the ministry is preparing long term measures to help these orphans.







She said it is His Majesty’s wish to have these children be students under royal patronage. They will receive the highest standard of education free of charge, according to their capability. The ministry will be in charge of coordinating the children’s scholarships and finding a foster family, if needed, with financial support until graduation.



Ms. Ratchada added that the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has also set up the first community isolation center for children aged 3-14 years at the Sports and Recreation Centre in Dusit district, with medical personnel and caretakers on duty to provide close supervision 24 hours a day. (NNT)
























