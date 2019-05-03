His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, Rama X

Somdet Phra Chao Yu Hua Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun, King Rama X has reigned since 13 October 2017. He is the only son of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and Queen Sirikit.

According to the 2007 Constitution, the cabinet instructed the president of the National Assembly to invite Crown Prince Vajiralongkorn to the throne. He became the first monarch to be born in Thailand since Prajadhipok. After his father, Bhumibol Adulyadej, died on 13 October 2016, Vajiralongkorn was expected to succeed to the throne of Thailand but asked for time to mourn before taking the throne.

On the night of 1 December 2016, the fiftieth day after the death of his father, Regent Prem Tinsulanonda led the heads of the country’s three branches of government to an audience with Vajiralongkorn to invite him to ascend to the throne as the tenth king of the Chakri dynasty. Vajiralongkorn accepted the invitation, saying in a televised statement: “I would like to accept in order to fulfil his majesty’s wishes and for the benefit of all Thais.”

The government retroactively declared his reign to have begun upon his father’s death, but it would not crown him formally until after the cremation of his father. As the tenth monarch of the Chakri dynasty, he is also styled as Rama X. Aged 64 at that time, Vajiralongkorn became the oldest Thai monarch to ascend to the throne.

His coronation is being held May 4 to 6, 2019.

Born on 28 July 1952 at 5:45 p.m. in the Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall of the Dusit Palace in Bangkok, when the crown prince was one year old, Somdet Phra Sangkharat Chao Kromma Luang Wachirayanawong, the 13th Supreme Patriarch of Thailand of the Rattanakosin Era, gave the child his first name at birth, “Vajiralongkorn Borommachakkrayadison­santatiwong Thewettham­rongsuboriban Aphikhunu- prakanmahittaladunladet Phumiphonnaretwarangkun Kittisirisombunsawangkhawat Borommakhattiyaratchakuman”.

HM the King began his education in 1956 when he entered kindergarten at Udon Mansion in Dusit Palace. Soon after, he studied in primary and secondary education at the Chitralada School from 1956 – 1962.

After completing Mathayom 1 (through grade seven), he was sent to study at public schools in the United Kingdom. First at King’s Mead School, Seaford, Sussex, and then at Millfield School, Somerset, where he completed his secondary education in July 1970. In August 1970, he attended a five-week military training course at The King’s School, in Sydney, Australia.

On December 28, 1972, at the auspicious time of 12.23 p.m. in the Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej conferred then Prince Vajiralongkorn with the title of “Somdech Phra Boroma Orasadhiraj Chao Fah Maha Vajiralongkorn Sayam Makutrajakuman” (His Royal Highness Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn) making him the heir to the throne in accordance with the Palace Law on Succession B.E. 2467 (1924).

On this occasion he took a solemn oath, “I, the Crown Prince, shall uphold with my life the dignity and royal title that His Majesty the King bestowed upon me. I shall be loyal to the country. I shall be honest to the people. I shall undertake sacrifices and perform all burdens and duties to the utmost of my ability, for the sake of progress, peace and stability of Thailand, until the end of my life.”

In 1972, HM the King enrolled at the Royal Military College, Duntroon in Canberra, Australia. His education at Duntroon was divided into two parts: military training by the Australian Army and a bachelor’s degree course under the auspices of the University of New South Wales. He graduated in 1976 as a newly commissioned lieutenant with a liberal arts degree.

In 1982 His Majesty completed a second bachelor’s degree in law and in 1987 he also completed a Master’s Degree of Laws at the Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University. In 1990, he studied at the Defence Academy of the United Kingdom.

Aware of the importance of education, His Majesty established his scholarship program in 2009 with the aim of improving children’s access to quality education and instilling the concept of lifelong learning. The scholarship program has been operating with His Majesty’s personal funds amounting to 42 million baht a year together with donated funds presented to him for charitable purposes. The funds have been used to support education for needy students on a continual basis.

His Majesty has special ties to the Rajabhat University system of 40 institutions of higher learning. HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn has presided over commencement ceremonies at all Rajabhat Universities nationwide and personally handed out degrees to all Rajabhat university graduates every year since 1978.

After completing his studies, His Majesty served as a career officer in the Royal Thai Army. He served as a staff officer in the Directorate of Army Intelligence, and attended the Command and General Staff College in 1977.

His Majesty attended numerous military training courses in Australia and the United States, with observation tours in England, Belgium, Germany, France and the Netherlands. A long list of military courses attended by His Majesty includes helicopter and high performance aircraft flight training, special warfare training, demolition training, parachute training, and courses in small arms and other weapons used in modern warfare.

He joined the Air Operation Special Unit in Advance Patrol and Navigation Course, Air Transportation Course December 1979 – January 1980. In addition, he studied the UH–1 H helicopter for general use and trained in the Bell AH-1H Cobra attack helicopter. He is an expert aviator.

With his ability in aviation and knowledge in new technologies in both theory and practice, he completed air weapons training at the Arms Training Stadium, Chai Badan, Lopburi and won the competition on 1 April 1987. Moreover, he served as aviation instructor of the F-5 Freedom Fighter since 4 May 1994. HM the King’s achievements are the pride of the Thai Army and Thai people.

In 1978 he became Commander of the King’s Own Bodyguard Battalion. Later that year on 6 November 1978 at age 26, His Majesty interrupted his military career to be ordained as a Buddhist monk at Wat Phra Sri Rattana Satsadaram (Temple of the Emerald Buddha). He was given the name ‘Vajiralongkornno’ and resided at Wat Bowon Niwet Wihan Ratchaworawihan for 15 days.

His Majesty has continued the Royal Family’s assistance programs to underdeveloped areas around the country and visited depressed urban areas around Bangkok distributing food and necessity items to people in need.

His Majesty established “Crown Prince Hospitals” through funds donated by the public to serve as medical and health care centers for people living in remote areas. Crown Prince Hospitals had been set up in 21 locations in 1977. These hospitals had become major community hospitals providing services of international standard to the general public in 2011.

His Majesty has been recognized for his tireless efforts to promote the well-being of Thai people by visiting people in various regions to listen to their problems. His Majesty has gained in-depth experiences in many fields and has provided his initiatives for the benefits and happiness of the people and prosperity and security to the country.

Long live the King!