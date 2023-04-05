Highway police arrest 89 Rohingya migrants crammed in 3 pick-up trucks bound for South of Thailand

Officials arrested four people, transporting 89 members of the Muslin Rohingya minority in three pick-up trucks bound for the South of Thailand.

A joint petrol of highway and immigration police spotted a suspicious pick-up truck and signaled for the vehicle to stop for a search at a check point in Chumphon’s Thung Tako district. Thirty Rohingya migrants were found crammed inside the enclosed cargo area.







During questioning, the driver told the police there were two other vehicles carrying illegal migrants, so the police managed to intercept both vehicles in which they found 59 Rohingya migrants.

The drivers confessed they were hired for 30,000 baht each to pick up the migrants in Kanchanaburi province and to deliver them to Songkhla’s Hat Yai district.

The drivers and the migrants were handed over to Thung Tako police station for further legal action. (TNA)



















