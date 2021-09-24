Heavy rains in north and northeast Thailand until September 26

Heavy rains caused floods in many provinces in the North and the Northeast.

In the northeastern province of Chaiyaphum, a storm that approached Vietnam brought rains to many areas including the Phu Laen Kha mountain range. Consequently the Lam Pa Thao dam overflowed into the Tat Ton National Park. Officials prohibited tourists from swimming in the Tat Ton waterfall.







Meanwhile, the Office of the National Water Resources said that heavy rains would continue in the lower North including Chai Nat province from Sept 20 to 26 and the Chao Phraya dam would be receiving more water from the Chao Phraya River. The office warned concerned parties to watch water levels in the Chao Phraya river basin.



The Meteorological Department predicted thunderstorms in 60-80% of the country from Sept 24 to 26. It expected heavy rains in some areas. (TNA)



























