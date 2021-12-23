The Pollution Control Department detected the hazardous levels of fine dust in Bangkok and other central plain provinces.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said the hazardous levels of particulate matter 2.5 microns and less in diameter (PM2.5) were detected in Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, Prachin Buri, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong and Nakhon Ratchasima.







PM2.5 levels in Greater Bangkok ranged from 50 to 92 micrograms per cubic meter of air in 24 hours.

The levels were 22-46mcg in the North, 14-54mcg in the Northeast, 44-77mcg in the Central Plain and the West, 31-59mcg in the East and 8-33mcg in the South. The safe threshold is locally set at 50mcg.



Mr. Attapol advised people, especially children, elderly people and those with some illnesses, to protect themselves by staying indoors or using protective gear.

He said the hazardous levels of PM2.5 would continue in Greater Bangkok until Dec 26 due to air stagnation. Northeasterly wind will relieve the pollution afterwards. (TNA)



























