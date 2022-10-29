‘Happy Model’ project enhances tourism with community identity and cultural capital in 5 provinces

The Ministry of Culture, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and the Thai Chamber of Commerce are jointly carrying out the Happy Model project, which enhances tourism with community identity and cultural capital. It will start piloting in five provinces nationwide:







Central region – Samut Prakan province; North – Lampang province; South – Pattani province; East – Rayong province; Northeast – Surin province.

The Happy Model project aims to develop a tourism model to give a unique identity to each community, by establishing tourism routes and connecting points in the community through the cooperation of private-sector networks and people in the community, and by developing value-added products and services.







The project will also support bringing community identities to life with “Story Telling,” by integrating information through the application “TAGTHAI.”

Happy Model will bring greater value to tourism development in Thailand. (PRD)

































