Guidelines for travellers heading Thailand’s way before landing in Phuket and Samui

Thailand’s Department of Consular Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued infographics providing information on the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes, for travellers heading Thailand’s way.

Phuket Sandbox

For their pre-departure preparations, it reminds travellers to make sure they are eligible to enter Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox programme.







Step 1

To qualify as eligible travellers, they must:

1) Be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine approved by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health or the World Health Organisation (WHO) no less than 14 days before departure. Children under the age of 18 travelling with their parents or guardians are not required to be vaccinated, but they must have tested negative no longer than 72 hours before travel.

2) Travel from approved countries/territories and must have resided there for at least 21 days prior to departure (not required for those with residence in Thailand).

3) Have health insurance with COVID-19 treatment coverage of at least US$100,000 for the duration of stay.

4: Have a paid SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation (SHABA Certificate) for a 14-night stay (if less than 14 nights, the traveller must have proof of departure from Thailand).

5) Have proof of payment for the required COVID-19 tests in Phuket.



Step 2

Before flying, every traveller must also apply for a Certificate of Entry (COE), which can be done at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.

The documentation required for the COE issuance is:

1) A passport with at least 6 months validity;

2) Vaccination certificate;

3) COVID-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of US$100,000;

4) Return air ticket;

5) SHA+ hotel reservation confirmation;

6) Proof of payment for the required COVID-19 tests while in the Sandbox;

Also, a visa (if needed).

Step 3

Travellers also must get a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR only) 72 hours before departure and have a negative result.

Upon Arrival in Phuket

Visitors must:

Step 1

Pass through the Department of Disease Control and Immigration checkpoints (ThailandPlus application must already be downloaded).

Step 2

Undergo an RT-PCR test at Phuket International Airport.

Step 3

Travel from the Airport directly to their SHA+ hotel via SHA+ certified transport.







Step 4

Wait for the test result in their hotel room. As long as their result is negative, visitors will be allowed to travel in Phuket.

(1) During their stay/before departure from Phuket, visitors must undergo 2 more RT-PCR tests (on Day 6/7 and on Day 12/13) according to the period of stay.

(2) Travellers who wish to continue their journey to other Thai destinations must have proof of 14 nights of stay in Phuket and 3 RT-PCR tests.

For more details, visit Phuket Sandbox FAQs.

Samui Plus

For visitors to Samui plus Ko Pha-ngan and Ko Tao under the Samui+ programme that starts 15 July, 2021, pointers are provided on meeting the requirements to enter Alternative Quarantine (AQ).

For pre-departure preparation, travellers can check to see if they qualify as eligible travellers at coethailand.mfa.go.th and, if necessary, apply for a Thai visa.

They can apply for the COE at https://coethailand.mfa.go.th.



Documentation required for the COE issuance is:

1) A passport with at least 6 months validity;

2) COVID-19 health insurance with a minimum coverage of US$100,000;

3) Return air ticket;

4) Confirmation of a fully paid AQ hotel.

Travellers also must get a COVID-19 test (RT-PCR only) 72 hours before departure and have a negative result.

They also have to install the ThailandPlus Application, and can register by using:

1) The reference ID (6 digits) generated from the COE Online System;

2) The COE code (letter number).









Upon touching down in Samui

Marking their arrival in Thailand, visitors must:

Step 1

Pass through the Department of Disease Control and Immigration checkpoints (ThailandPlus application must already be downloaded).

Step 2

Travel to their AQ on transportation provided by the AQ, and stay in quarantine for 14 days.

*During quarantine in their AQ, visitors will undergo 2 COVID tests (RT-PCR).



Visitors under the Samui+ programme must stay at an ALQ hotel on Ko Samui only for the first 7 nights, after which they can move to a SHA Plus hotel on Ko Samui, Ko Pha-ngan, or Ko Tao for the other 7 nights.

For more details, visit Samui+ FAQs.

A 24-hour Call Centre can be contacted for information/questions on the Phuket Sandbox and Samui Plus programmes at 02-572-8442.



















