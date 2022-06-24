GrabBike riders in Thailand seek protection of their career

GrabBike riders gathered at the parliament and the Ministry of Transport to seek the cancellation of a plan to end their taxi service on July 15 and call for its legalization.

The motorcyclists first met at CentralWorld shopping center before going to the parliament and the Ministry of Transport. They asked the Department of Land Transport to postpone the exclusion of private motorcycles from the GrabBike service and instead legalize their app-based service.







On June 20, Grab Thailand Co informed GrabBike riders that the department ordered it to exclude private motorcycles from the GrabBike service within 30 days after June 16 and thus such motorcycles could be used for the purpose until July 15.

The department requires service providers to have public vehicle driving licenses, have their motorcycles registered as public transport motorcycles and use the standard fares that it set for registered taxi motorcyclists. The department also prohibits service providers from picking up passengers outside their zones. (TNA)































