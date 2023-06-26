Govt urged to prepare for severe El Ninõ phenomenon in century

Recommendations have been made to the caretaker government to make preparations for what is expected to be the most severe El Nino phenomenon in a century.

Pheu Thai environmental policy committee head Plodprasop Suraswadi said Thailand is now experiencing an El Ninõ phenomenon and has entered its most severe drought period in 100 years. He added that this will likely result in damages on an unprecedented scale and impact the national economy.







The effects will be most pronounced on farmers, who will face shortages of water for consumption as well as for agricultural use. Plodprasop elaborated that fruit plants will either die off or not yield fruits, while the amount of land suitable for water-intensive field crops will see a significant reduction. Commodity prices will in turn see a steady rise as yields for all types of farm produce fall off. According to the policy head, large forest fires can be expected amid hot and very dry weather, with the airborne dust situation also forecast to intensify.







Plodprasop said these intensified conditions are projected to continue for the next three years, noting that the caretaker government may be constrained in its response plans due to budget restrictions. Meanwhile, the incoming coalition government cannot take action as it has yet to assume office. He therefore called on the caretaker government to support the rapid formation of a new administration and quickly hand over relevant work initiatives. He further called for the immediate creation of a response plan as well as a plan for damage mitigation, as associated budgets need to be prepared in advance.



Plodprasop also urged the caretaker administration to quickly warn the public about the expected weather phenomenon and to issue comprehensive orders to each ministry. He said the public needs to prepare for the impending drought disaster and response efforts should be underway as much as circumstances permit without needing to wait for the incoming administration. (NNT)

















