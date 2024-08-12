Gov’t to propose bill to provide welfare protections for 20 million informal workers

The government is set to propose a bill to provide welfare protections for approximately 20 million informal workers, including those in roles like internet influencers and farmers, who currently do not have access to a formal social safety net. According to the Labor Ministry, the bill, scheduled for cabinet review and subsequent parliamentary discussion, will incorporate a diverse group of independent workers into the established social welfare system.

The legislative move seeks to acknowledge workers such as farmers, freelancers, vendors, artists, actors, YouTubers, influencers, and food delivery riders as part of the formal workforce, granting them rights and benefits presently unavailable under existing labor laws, such as state health insurance and other fundamental labor protections.







The proposed bill also plans to include measures for registering these non-formal workers to improve the accuracy of government policies, the design of benefits, and the allocation of budgets.

Labor Minister Pipat Ratchakitprakarn recently endorsed the “Kru Kor” initiative, a program designed to inform informal workers about forthcoming legislation and ensure their readiness to register once the bill is enacted through community leaders and village volunteers. (NNT)





































