Gov’t stresses passenger van regulations for passenger benefit

Bangkok – The government has expanded its regulation of passenger van services for the benefit of the public, urging operators to adjust their business operations and attract more customers with good service.

The Deputy Government Spokesman Lt Gen Weerachon Sukondhapatipak responded to the announcement of the closure of a Pinklao – Hua Hin passenger van service on 30 June, which was posted on social media, blaming low passenger volumes due to regulations enforced by the National Council for Peace and Order.

He said Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is sympathetic regarding operational challenges faced by van operators, but the regulation that has been put in place by the government and NCPO is aimed at providing better convenience to passengers and ensuring operational safety and good service.

“The Prime Minister has pointed out that many van operators are now operating better services, however some who fail to follow the regulations strictly have continued to face the same old problems. Businesses should continue to move forward in order to succeed, with the quality of products and services being the most important factors in attracting more customers,” he said.