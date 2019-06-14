Govt: No extra money for state welfare cardholders

Bangkok – The government has dismissed a rumor that it will transfer 3,000 baht to the bank accounts of state welfare card holders. The news came after a large number of people queued up to open Bangkok Bank accounts to receive the funds.

A government spokesman confirmed that financial assistance will continue to be provided to low-income people, such as expenses for consumer goods, travel, water supply and electricity, so any additional amount of 3,000 baht falls outside the provisions of the scheme. There are currently about 14.5 million welfare card holders who receive assistance with every-day expenses.

The government also wants to facilitate public access to financial services and reduce travel expenses, so it has launched a measure to allow elderly and welfare cardholders to open one basic savings account for one bank without setting a minimum limit for opening the account or balance in the account. They do not have to pay an annual fee or any charges for depositing, withdrawing or transferring money to commercial banks. They can also apply for an ATM card with participating banks.