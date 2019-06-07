Government returns over 300 million baht to fraud victims in China

Bangkok – Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam and AMLC Chairman Chaiya Siri-ampholkul have left for China to return money illegally collected from Chinese fraud victims.

A high-level Chinese security official confirmed receipt of a sum of 356 million baht in a bank savings account, which is to be returned to a total of 33,928 victims in China. The Chinese authorities thanked their Thai counterparts for having returned the money to foreign fraud victims.

Thai and Chinese authorities have discussed close cooperation in efforts to crack down on transnational crimes, prevent and suppress terrorism and raise the confidence in international judicial systems.