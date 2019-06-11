Government orders fair prices for medicines and medical services

Bangkok – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged on Monday the WHO’s recent resolution of May 28 to improve the transparency of market pricing of medicines, vaccines and other health products. The resolution encourages its member countries to clearly display the true prices of medicines and increase the transparency of information for patients.

The Prime Minister said the WHO’s resolution has shown that the measures already implemented by the government this year are in line with international standards. Some of the measures include a regulation requiring private hospitals to clearly display the prices of medicines and provide cost estimates to patients before providing medical services. In addition, subcommittees have been set up in Bangkok and other provinces to receive complaints about unusually expensive treatments.

The Prime Minister has called on all sectors to ensure that every citizen has access to healthcare services fairly and efficiently. However, studies found that some hospitals were marking up their drugs and treatments by 300 to 16,000%. The Ministry of Commerce will call a meeting of relevant agencies to address the issue.