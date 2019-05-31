Government gives thumbs-up to Orwell’s ‘Animal Farm’

Bangkok (AP) — The late British writer and social critic George Orwell appears to be back in the good graces of Thailand’s rulers after a spell in the doghouse five years ago.

Deputy government spokesman Werachon Sukondhapatipak, summing up prime minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s political thoughts as the country prepares to install a new elected government, said his boss recommended reading the Thai edition of “Animal Farm,” ”which is a book that leaves important lessons on how to live life.”

Prayuth’s plug on Wednesday for “Animal Farm” reflected a more positive view of Orwell’s work than the military had right after seizing power in the May 2014 coup. Protesters comparing military rule to the fictional dystopia of Orwell’s “1984” read the book in public places and were dragged off. The publicity then caused sales of the Thai edition to jump, with the publisher printing a new edition. The effect on sales of Prayuth’s new recommendation is not immediately clear.

Spokesman Werachon, in remarks seeking to clarify Prayuth’s recommendation, denied it had anything to do with politics, and instead promoted the book “because reading helps to build principles in thinking. It creates wisdom, not problems.”

“What we get from this book is that although people want everything to be better, it doesn’t mean all hopes can be fulfilled, and no one can satisfy everyone, which is a rule of nature,” he said.