GISTDA to grow protein in space

Bangkok – The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) will send protein into space to generate crystallization for development of anti-malaria drugs under the cooperation of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Technology.

Ammarin Pimnoo, the project head, said the experiment to grow protein crystals in space will be considered a major advancement in space technology.

Currently, additional equipment is being developing and the protein molecules will be delivered to Japan in July. It will take about six weeks to incubate the protein in space before it will be sent back to Thailand for the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Technology to analyze the interaction of the protein and inhibitors for development of anti-malaria drugs.