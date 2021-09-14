Germany’s donation of COVID-19 antiviral cocktail for patients in severe condition arrives in Thailand

The German Embassy in Bangkok has announced that the shipment of COVID-19 medication, donated by Germany, worth 153 million baht and including the casirivimab/imdevimab antiviral cocktail, arrived in Thailand on Monday.

The embassy said 2,000 doses of the cocktail will be used on COVID-19 patients in a severe condition. The drugs have been registered by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) and will be distributed to specific hospitals. Casirivimab/imdevimab is an artificial antibody cocktail designed to trigger resistance to the COVID-19 virus.







Meanwhile, Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has confirmed that the first batch of 2 million doses of vaccine, of a total of 30 million, will arrive in Thailand on September 29th and will be administered to children aged 12 and over so that schools can reopen.



He added that, by the end of 2021, there will be adequate supplies to administer 900,000 Pfizer shots per day to the wider population. From October, Pfizer will be given as a booster shot to people who have had two doses of Sinovac, while those have had 2 doses of AstraZeneca will be given the Pfizer booster in 2022. (NNT)











































