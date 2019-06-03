Gen. Surayud, PM Prayut attend funeral ceremony for Prem Tinsulanonda

By NNT
0
151

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously assigned the acting President of the Privy Council, Gen. Surayud Chulanont, to attend a merit-making ceremony for the funeral of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda at Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple over the weekend.

Other figures who attended were prominent privy councilors and Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with his spouse.

Gen. Prem, the late Statesman and President of the Privy Council, died of heart failure at Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 26. He was 98 years old.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR