Gen. Surayud, PM Prayut attend funeral ceremony for Prem Tinsulanonda

Bangkok – His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously assigned the acting President of the Privy Council, Gen. Surayud Chulanont, to attend a merit-making ceremony for the funeral of Gen. Prem Tinsulanonda at Benchamabophit Dusitvanaram temple over the weekend.

Other figures who attended were prominent privy councilors and Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, along with his spouse.

Gen. Prem, the late Statesman and President of the Privy Council, died of heart failure at Phramongkutklao Hospital on May 26. He was 98 years old.