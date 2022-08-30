Gen Prayut’s first official event after court’s order to suspend him from duties as prime minister

Minister of Defense Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha presided over the opening ceremony of the Defense & Security 2022 event. This marks his first official event since the charter court’s order to suspend him from duties as prime minister.

The Defense & Security event today was taken part by leaders of the armed forces and high-ranking officials from various countries, as well as world-leading defense firms from countries such as the United States, Israel, Germany, China, and the Czech Republic.







The Minister of Defence said this event would yield benefits for the Thai armed forces, and the militaries of various countries. He then observed the displays of weapons and defense systems such as guns, rockets, tanks, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

This event marks Gen Prayut’s first official event as the Minister of Defense, after being suspended from his post as prime minister by the Constitutional Court, who will decide whether Gen Prayut has already reached the 8-year term limit in office. (NNT)









































