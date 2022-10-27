Gen Prawit confirms Thais can watch live matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar in November

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) to coordinate with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to guarantee that Thai people can watch live matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Gen Prawit chaired two consecutive meetings of the boards of the National Sports Development Fund and the SAT. The meetings approved budgets for 2023 and a four-year action plan to be implemented from 2023 to 2026.







The boards also endorsed financial welfare for injured and retired boxers and rewards for the athletes who built up the national reputation. They also approved sponsorship for the 1st World Mountain & Trail Running Championships in Chiang Mai province on Nov 3-6, 2022.

Gen Prawit expressed his gratitude towards sports associations for contributing to the national reputation and making Thai people happy.







He also ordered the SAT to quickly work together with the NBTC to ensure that Thai people will be able to watch live matches of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 from Nov 21 to Dec 18 and implement 10 approved sports development plans.

Besides, Gen Prawit emphasized that the National Sports Development Fund must be spent for maximum benefits in accordance with its objectives and relevant laws. (TNA)





































