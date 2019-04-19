Future Forward’s Piyabutr given nine days to clarify various allegations

Bangkok – The Technology Crime Suppression Division (TCSD) has given Future Forward Party’s Secretary-General more time to submit his statement against charges of contempt of the constitutional court and violation of the Computer Crimes Act.

Future Forward Party’s secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul has revealed, after acknowledging charges against him by the National Council for Peace and Order, that he remains confident of Thailand’s justice system and the work of investigators and related officers.

The TCSD gave Piyabutr nine days to gather his witnesses and evidence, and to submit his statement regarding the allegations by 25th April.

TCSD Spokesman Pol Col Siriwat Deepor confirmed that Piyabutr was not being detained at this time as his case is still undergoing the necessary investigation and will be processed justly, upholding the freedom and rights of all parties.

Acknowledgement of Piyabutr’s charges was observed by delegates from the United Nations and National Human Rights Commissioner Angkhana Neelaphaijit.