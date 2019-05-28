Future Forward Party wins Chiang Mai by-election

Bangkok – A Future Forward Party’s candidate scored a landslide victory over the rival Palang Pracharath Party in Sunday’s by-election in Chiang Mai’s Constituency 8.

The unofficial result showed Future Forward candidate Srinual Khamlue winning 75,819 votes, compared to Palang Pracharath candidate Naret Thamrongthiphayakhun’s 27,781. The provincial branch of the Election Commission reported the results of the by-election to the Election Commission headquarters for verification. In the meantime, provincial officials of the EC were looking into details of allegations of electoral wrongdoings which had been filed.

The by-election was held to elect an MP in place of the Pheu Thai candidate who won in the general election but was later given the EC’s orange card for a one-year suspension. Chiang Mai’s Constituency 8 saw the province’s largest voter turnout at 88.06% in the March 24 election.