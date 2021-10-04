Fully vaccinated visitors must stay in Phuket for 7 days before traveling to other provinces

- The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination rollout targeting more than 5.04 million students commenced today, ahead of the new school term which is scheduled for November
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+9,930)
- The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has approved a reduction in mandatory quarantine for vaccinated arrivals from Friday. Fully vaccinated travelers will now face quarantine of 7 days instead of 14. Unvaccinated arrivals, or those who cannot prove their vaccination status, will still be subject to a longer quarantine period of between 10 and 14 days
- Effective from October 1st, 2021, all fully vaccinated visitors arriving on the Phuket Sandbox project must now stay at the SHA Plus Hotel for 7 days before being able to travel on day 8 to other provinces in Thailand
- The cabinet last week approved the Tourism and Sports Ministry’s proposal to extend the Special Tourist Visa (STV) program, for visitors wishing to stay for up to 270 days, for another year
- From February 28 to October 03, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 55.1 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 281,070 doses have been administered yesterday (NNT)