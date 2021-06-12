From July 1, air travelers to Thailand will have to pay for rooms at quarantine facilities (ASQ)

Thailand’s Office of the National Security Council (ONSC) has announced that people visiting or returning to Thailand will have to pay for their quarantine accommodation.

ONSC secretary-general General Nataphol Narkpanich said the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has been targeting the withdrawal of state quarantine provision since March, as few people are arriving from overseas. From July 1 air travelers will have to pay for their quarantine at alternative facilities (ASQ), although the government will pay their medical costs.







He added that the change was also made necessary by the number of people who have abused the state quarantine system, travelling in and out of Thailand repeatedly. Some people had made as many as 10 trips, placing an unnecessary financial burden on the state.





Gen Nataphol said the withdrawal of state quarantine facilities will only apply only to those arriving by air. They will have to select their ASQ facilities in advance, adding that the CCSA is looking for alternative facilities with reasonable prices to serve their needs. (NNT)

