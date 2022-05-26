French woman hit dead by car while crossing road in Ayutthaya – Central Thailand

A French woman succumbed to her wound after being hit by a car while she was crossing Rojana Road in Ayutthaya late Wednesday night.

Camille Jeanne, 36, died while being rushed to a hospital from the crash site.



She was hit and severely injured by a car driven by a 43-year-old man identified as Sathapana. He said he was driving from his office and passing a bridge without seeing from a distance the woman who was pushing a bicycle across the road.

The French woman was visiting Ayutthaya with a friend who said that they stayed in Ayutthaya for one day and planned to leave for Chiang Mai on the next day.







They had just ridden bicycles to see ancient sites and were returning to their hotel. They were crossing the road and the car hit Ms Jeanne as it descended from a bridge. Police were investigating the cause of the accident. (TNA)



































