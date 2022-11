Free parking will be available at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport when Thailand hosts APEC Economic Leaders’ Week (AELW) starting next week.

From November 15-21, the Zone C lot will be open for round-the-clock parking, with a shuttle bus carrying passengers between the lot and terminals at 15-minute intervals across multiple airport locations.

The government has meanwhile designated November 16-18 as a three-day public holiday for Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan. (NNT)