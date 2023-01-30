Fossilized dinosaur footprints discovered in Kalasin – Northeast Thailand

Authorities have found fossilized footprints believed to have belonged to a species of dinosaur on a massive stone bed at Phu Faek forest park in Kalasin province.

Damrongsak Chusrithong, head of Phu Faek forest park, together with officials from the Department of Mineral Resources, recently inspected the footprints after a resident from Ban Nam Kham reported the find to local officials.







According to department reports, the footprints range in length from 21-30 cm, with a width of 17-31 cm. Officials believe the prints belonged to a carnivorous type of dinosaur that stood about two meters tall and five meters long.

This is the first time traces of the species, assumed to have lived around 140 million years ago, have been discovered in Thailand.







Officials said the latest footprints to be found were located 1.5 kilometers from another fossilized print belonging to the biggest carnivorous dinosaur ever discovered in Thailand.

The area is expected to be developed into an education site for paleontological and geological research in the future. (NNT)






































