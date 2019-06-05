Forest trespassing resorts busted in Phetchabun

Phetchabun – The Director General of the Royal Forest Department visited Khao Kho district in Phetchabun this week to prosecute the owners of resorts illegally built on national park land.

Director General Athapol Charoenshunsa led officials to arrest the holders of 5 plots of land, totaling some 8 square kilometers of forest area. No persons were found on site however, but officials confiscated the buildings and vowed to track down and prosecute the owners.

Earlier in May, forest department officials and the military arrested the owner of another resort on trespassed forest land. During the operation, one resort worker lodged a complaint to visiting officials, alleging the owner had been prosecuted for forest trespassing already in 2002 and fined 2.8 million baht.