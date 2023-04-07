Five beaches in Thailand listed in world’s top 100 by worldbeachguide website

The prime minister has expressed satisfaction with 5 of Thailand’s beaches being included among the Top 100 Beaches on Earth ranking published by the worldbeachguide.com website.

Koh Kradan in Trang province came in at number one on the list of the world’s best 100 beaches. Railay Beach in Krabi was placed on the ninth spot on the list, with Freedom Beach in Phuket ranked 18th and Laem Had Beach on Phang-nga’s Koh Yao Yai placing at the 21st spot. Ao Tanote on Surat Thani’s Koh Tao was ranked 44th.







The website indicated Thailand is well known for its beautiful beaches. It said Koh Kradan is a pristine gem that is accessible without the need to venture far off the beaten track. The island, part of the Hat Chao Mai national park, is only a couple of hours south of Phuket and is also near Phi Phi Island. The website noted Koh Kradan is “a world apart” from the said nearby destinations as it possesses all the natural beauty of the two but lacked the crowds and noise.







Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed the ranking, which he said illustrated the popularity of Thai marine tourism attractions among foreign tourists and also reflected the confidence tourists had about these sites. He expressed his thanks to tourism-related agencies in the public and private sectors for expanding this popularity among tourists and supporting activities of interest to the tourists. He said this enabled each province to present its style, activities, cuisine, traditions, and culture and all of this was contributing to tourism in Thailand.

This year, the Tourism Authority of Thailand is promoting Thai tourism under the concept of Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters. The focus is on creating meaningful experiences of lasting value for tourists. (NNT)













