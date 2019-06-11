Fisheries Dept to close beaches in eight provinces for marine rehabilitation

Bangkok – Fisheries Department Director General Adisorn Phromthep said his agency will temporarily close the Gulf of Thailand’s Alphabet Kor area for the rehabilitation of aquatic animals off eight provinces. A survey found aquatic animals suitably rehabilitated and after previous temporary closures of the same areas.

The eight coastal provinces where the temporary closure will be observed by fishing boats include Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samutg Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Chachoensao and Chonburi. The temporary closure will be effective in two periods. The first period from June 15 to August 15 covers Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, Samut Songkhram and Samut Sakhon. The second period from August 1 to September 30 covers Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Samut Prakarn, Chachoengsao and Chonburi.