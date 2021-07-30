First lot of 1.5 million doses of Pfizer vaccine donated by US arrives in Thailand

The 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech and donated by the United States were delivered to Thailand at Suvarnabhumi airport.

The vaccine doses were landed at the airport at about 4am and moved to a warehouse where they were kept at very low temperatures between -70 and -90 degrees Celsius.







The vaccine doses were concentrate and they will be mixed with saline solution. One vial of the vaccine can be administered for six people. At inoculation stations, the vaccine doses will be kept at 2-8 degrees Celsius. Then their life will be shortened and thus the doses must be administered within four weeks.



Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said medical workers would be trained online about the administration of the Pfizer vaccine today because it was an mRNA vaccine that was different from vaccines developed by Sinovac and AstraZeneca.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration said last Friday that the 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be used with medical workers as their third and booster dose, elderly Thais and foreign people, Thais and foreigners with seven chronic diseases, the women who are pregnant for 12 weeks and more and the Thai people who must leave for other countries such as students, athletes and diplomats.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said that no VIPs were eligible for the donated doses of the Pfizer vaccine. (TNA)



































