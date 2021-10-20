Fire at big shoe factory in King Kaew near Bangkok investigated

Fire at a footwear factory in King Kaew area was put under control late last night. The damage was estimated at 100 million baht at least while officials quickly checked if there was a chemical leakage.







When the fire broke out at the large factory, there were series of explosions because the place kept inflammable chemicals such as thinner as well as a lot of gas cylinders. The plant is on King Kaew 9/1 Road in Racha Thewa sub-district of Bang Phli district, Samut Prakarn, near the capital city of Bangkok. Firefighters took nearly three hours, until 11.35pm on Tuesday night, to control the blaze.



There were reports of the leakage of some chemicals. Officials had yet to identify them. The structure of the plant started to collapse. There were no casualties in the incident.

Machinery at the plant was completely destroyed. Police were surveying damage and investigating the cause of the blaze. (TNA)

















































