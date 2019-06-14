‘Fast and Furious 9’ producers meet Krabi Governor

Krabi – The production team from the popular “Fast and Furious” franchise met with Krabi Governor Pol. Lt. Col. M.L. Kitibadee Prawit this week to ask for permission to film their latest movie in the province.

The FF9 movie is set to inject more than 340 million baht into the local economy, creating jobs, improving the skills of workers in the film industry, and promote Thai tourism and culture.

The Krabi Governor said he would like to welcome the production crew and cast and called on agencies to make them feel welcome, and also ensure that the film crews don’t damage the environment while shooting.