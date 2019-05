Nong Khai – As the royal plowing ceremony is scheduled for Thursday this week at Sanam Luang, many farmers in the provinces are preparing to sow rice seedlings on this auspicious day.

Though some rice farmers across the kingdom have already sowed rice seedlings, many more are waiting for the auspicious occasion of Royal Plowing Day before they plant their crops. Others have prepared their farms for seed-sowing but are waiting for more rain.